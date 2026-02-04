ICICI Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1407.6, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.04% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.45% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1407.6, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. ICICI Bank Ltd has risen around 2.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60041.3, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.25 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1413.8, up 1.45% on the day.