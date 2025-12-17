ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company IPO ends with subscription of 39.17 times

The offer received bids for 137.14 crore shares as against 3.50 crore shares on offer.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company received bids for 1,37,14,89,456 shares as against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 39.17 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 123.87 times, the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 22.04 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 2.53 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it closed on 16 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 2,061 and 2,165 per share.

The IPO comprised an OFS of 4,89,72,994 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 10,093 crore at the lower price of Rs 2,061 and Rs 10,603 crore at the upper price band of Rs 2,165.

Ahead of the IPO, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, on 11 December 2025, raised Rs 3,021.75 crore from anchor investors by allotting 1.39 crore shares at Rs 2,165 each to 149 anchor investors. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI AMC) is one of the oldest asset management companies in India, with a history of over 30 years in the asset management industry. It offers a range of investment products across multiple financial asset classes to address a diverse spectrum of clients objectives and risk appetites, from income accrual to long-term wealth creation. ICICI AMC is the largest asset management company (AMC) in India in terms of a) active mutual fund Quarterly Average Asset Under Management (QAAUM) of Rs 8.64 lakh crore and a market share of 13.3%, b) equity and equity-oriented QAAUM of Rs 5.67 lakh crore with a market share of 13.6%, c) equity-oriented hybrid QAAUM of Rs 1.91 lakh crore with a market share of 25.8%, and d) Individual Investor MAAUM at Rs 6.61 lakh crore with a market share of 13.7% at the end of September 2025.