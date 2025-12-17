Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akzo Nobel India drops after block deal

Akzo Nobel India drops after block deal

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Akzo Nobel India plunged 12.94% to Rs 3155.05 after a large block deal in early trade.

The company's promoter, Imperial Chemical Industries, has likely offloaded about 9% of the equity in the transaction.

The block is reported to have cleared at around Rs 3,150 a share, marking a 13.08% discount to the previous day's BSE close of Rs 3,623.95.

As on September 2025, Imperial Chemical Industries owned 45.46% of the company, amounting to more than 2.07 crore shares.

Akzo Nobel India is a leading paints and coatings company and maker of Dulux Paints.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,682.80 crore in Q2 FY26, steeply higher than Rs 97.90 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 15% to Rs 834.90 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 982.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

