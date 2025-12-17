Akzo Nobel India drops after block deal

Akzo Nobel India plunged 12.94% to Rs 3155.05 after a large block deal in early trade.The company's promoter, Imperial Chemical Industries, has likely offloaded about 9% of the equity in the transaction.
The block is reported to have cleared at around Rs 3,150 a share, marking a 13.08% discount to the previous day's BSE close of Rs 3,623.95.
As on September 2025, Imperial Chemical Industries owned 45.46% of the company, amounting to more than 2.07 crore shares.
Akzo Nobel India is a leading paints and coatings company and maker of Dulux Paints.
The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,682.80 crore in Q2 FY26, steeply higher than Rs 97.90 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 15% to Rs 834.90 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 982.30 crore in Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app