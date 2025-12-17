Refex Inds bags Rs 28-cr PSU order for pond ash transport to NHAI projects

Refex Industries has bagged an order worth approximately Rs 27.50 crore from a major power producer (PSU) for the transportation of pond ash to NHAI road projects.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is to be executed over a period of 4 months.

The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.5% to Rs 37.44 crore despite 0.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 426.85 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.