Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Inds bags Rs 28-cr PSU order for pond ash transport to NHAI projects

Refex Inds bags Rs 28-cr PSU order for pond ash transport to NHAI projects

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Refex Industries has bagged an order worth approximately Rs 27.50 crore from a major power producer (PSU) for the transportation of pond ash to NHAI road projects.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is to be executed over a period of 4 months.

The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.5% to Rs 37.44 crore despite 0.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 426.85 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Shares of Refex Industries fell 3.52% to currently traded at Rs 294.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nephrocare Health Services lists at premium

Park Medi World slides on debut

Akzo Nobel India drops after block deal

BLUECLOUDS empaneled as Official Partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 58-cr cable supply order from Rajesh Power Services

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story