ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 10754.21 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 2.92% to Rs 250.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 243.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 10754.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10022.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10754.2110022.422.97-2.93302.50276.35302.50276.35250.99243.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp