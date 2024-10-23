Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 10754.21 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 2.92% to Rs 250.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 243.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 10754.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10022.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10754.2110022.42 7 OPM %2.97-2.93 -PBDT302.50276.35 9 PBT302.50276.35 9 NP250.99243.88 3

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

