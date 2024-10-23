Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 163.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.49% to Rs 523.67 crore

Net profit of Olectra Greentech rose 163.34% to Rs 47.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 70.49% to Rs 523.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 307.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.523.67307.1615.5213.2074.4835.3664.8326.5747.5618.06

