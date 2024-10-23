Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 163.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 70.49% to Rs 523.67 crore

Net profit of Olectra Greentech rose 163.34% to Rs 47.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 70.49% to Rs 523.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 307.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales523.67307.16 70 OPM %15.5213.20 -PBDT74.4835.36 111 PBT64.8326.57 144 NP47.5618.06 163

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

