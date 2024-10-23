Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 71.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 71.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 54.94% to Rs 593.01 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose 71.44% to Rs 127.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.94% to Rs 593.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 382.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales593.01382.74 55 OPM %23.6813.38 -PBDT202.13127.65 58 PBT181.21109.26 66 NP127.8674.58 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower signals GIFT Nifty; Asia markets climb

Siraj to Green: RCB's probable retained players ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Global leaders terrified of Trump, quietly tell me, 'he can't win': Biden

FBI investigates leak of classified Israel documents on Iran attack

Gets visa fee refund, car rental, cruise cover with this travel insurance

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story