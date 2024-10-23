Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 71.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.94% to Rs 593.01 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose 71.44% to Rs 127.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.94% to Rs 593.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 382.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.593.01382.7423.6813.38202.13127.65181.21109.26127.8674.58

