Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.59 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.29% to Rs 1114.87 croreNet loss of Shoppers Stop reported to Rs 20.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 1114.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1039.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1114.871039.12 7 OPM %13.4415.49 -PBDT95.07116.58 -18 PBT-26.698.39 PL NP-20.592.73 PL
