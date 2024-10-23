Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 51.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 51.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 59.46% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 51.43% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 59.46% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.180.74 59 OPM %44.0747.30 -PBDT0.530.35 51 PBT0.530.35 51 NP0.530.35 51

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

