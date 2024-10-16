Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ICICI Prudential rises as board to mull fund raising on Oct 22

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company advanced 1.48% to Rs 745 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 22 October 2024 to consider fund raising, in one or more tranches.

The fund may be raised by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

ICICI Prudential Life is promoted by ICICI Bank and Prudential Corporation Holdings, headquartered in United Kingdom. The company offers and array of products in the protection and savings category which match the different life stage requirements of customers, enabling them to provide a financial safety net to their families as well as achieve their long term financial goals.

The company's net profit rose 8.94% to Rs 225.40 crore on 8.14% increase in total income to Rs 25,458.43 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

