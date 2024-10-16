Japanese shares decline after BoJ statement

Japanese markets tumbled after Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Seiji Adachi stated that monetary policy normalization is underway, but premature hikes should be avoided due to uncertainties in global economic outlook and domestic wage growth.

Investors also reacted to data showing machinery orders in Japan fell more than expected in August.

The Nikkei average slumped 1.83 percent to 39,180.30 while the broader Topix index settled 1.21 percent lower at 2,690.66. Chip-related stocks such as Tokyo Electron, Screen Holdings and Lasertec Corp fell 9-13 percent.

The value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in August, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 858.1 billion yen.