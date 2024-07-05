Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDBI Bank reports 15% YoY growth in total business in Q1 FY25

IDBI Bank reports 15% YoY growth in total business in Q1 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IDBI Bank said that its total business jumped 15% to Rs 4,71,563 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,10,339 crore in Q1 FY24.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, banks total business grew by 1.13% in Q1 FY25 from Rs 4,66,278 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 2,77,549 crore in Q1 FY25, up 13% year on year and on QoQ basis, total deposit shed marginally.

During the quarter, net advances stood at Rs 1,94,014 crore (up 17% YoY and up 2.85% QoQ) while CASA deposit was at Rs 1,34,812 crore (up 5% YoY and down 3.72% QoQ).

IDBI Bank is a banking company. Its segments include corporate / wholesale banking segment, which includes corporate relationship covering deposit and credit activities other than retail and also covers corporate advisory / syndication, project appraisal.

Banks standalone net profit jumped 44% to Rs 1,628 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with 1,133 crore in Q4 FY23. Total income increased 12.45%YoY to Rs 7,886 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Shares of IDBI Bank rose 0.68% to Rs 84.29 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off low, down 200 pts; Broader indices hit new peaks; Raymond zooms 17%

Amritpal Singh flown to New Delhi from Assam jail to take oath as MP

Thermax's stock rises 5% after subsidiary gets work order worth Rs 513 cr

Starmer to be UK's new prime minister, Sunak concedes election defeat

LIVE: Will have your back, says Labour's Keir Starmer after poll victory

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story