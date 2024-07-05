IDBI Bank reports 15% YoY growth in total business in Q1 FY25

IDBI Bank said that its total business jumped 15% to Rs 4,71,563 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,10,339 crore in Q1 FY24.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, banks total business grew by 1.13% in Q1 FY25 from Rs 4,66,278 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 2,77,549 crore in Q1 FY25, up 13% year on year and on QoQ basis, total deposit shed marginally.

During the quarter, net advances stood at Rs 1,94,014 crore (up 17% YoY and up 2.85% QoQ) while CASA deposit was at Rs 1,34,812 crore (up 5% YoY and down 3.72% QoQ).

IDBI Bank is a banking company. Its segments include corporate / wholesale banking segment, which includes corporate relationship covering deposit and credit activities other than retail and also covers corporate advisory / syndication, project appraisal.

Banks standalone net profit jumped 44% to Rs 1,628 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with 1,133 crore in Q4 FY23. Total income increased 12.45%YoY to Rs 7,886 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Shares of IDBI Bank rose 0.68% to Rs 84.29 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News