IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 0.07%, rises for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 72.28, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24638.5. The Sensex is at 80340.87, down 0.47%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has risen around 5.15% in last one month.

