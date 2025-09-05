Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To design and implement AI-enabled Integrated Financial Management System

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the government of Odisha to design and implement Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) 3.0. Leveraging advanced cloud-native technologies, this microservices-based architecture will automate the state's comprehensive public finance workflows, representing a key advancement in Odisha's digital transformation roadmap.

TCS has been working with the Government of Odisha since 2005, beginning with the integrated Odisha Treasury Management System. This collaboration progressed through the implementation of IFMS, followed by IFMS 2.0, culminating in the launch of IFMS 3.0 - the third generation of the solution. As part of this program, TCS will also implement its AI Workbench, an open-source solution designed to support AI/ML projects in designated operational areas, including model development, monitoring, and retraining. This enables IFMS 3.0 to apply analytics and machine learning to decision-making and operational processes, with features such as multilingual chatbot interactions to enhance user experience. The assistant is developed to address FAQs, automate service desk procedures, and carry out functional tasks, aiding IFMS users.

Girish Ramachandran, President, Growth Markets and Public Services, TCS, said, We are proud to deepen our collaboration with the Government of Odisha. IFMS 3.0 combines advanced technology and user-centric design to deliver smarter governance. With real-time financial visibility, enhanced precision, and a future ready architecture, this platform will empower Odisha to deliver more effective public services to its citizens.

In addition to its core functionalities supporting the finance department's needs in budgeting, expenditure management, revenue management, and accounts management, IFMS 3.0 incorporates advanced functional and non-functional enhancements aimed at streamlining financial processes, enhancing data precision, and enabling real-time monitoring and reporting. This upgrade reflects the Odisha Government's ongoing commitment to utilizing technology for improved governance and more effective public service delivery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST reforms to lower input costs benefitting manufacturing sector says PM

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; realty shares drop for 2nd day

Indegene establishes new center in Pune

NSE SME Snehaa Organics distills a disappointing listing for investors

Avantel Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story