Sensex, Nifty trade lower; realty shares drop for 2nd day

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with modest cuts in the early afternoon trade, weighed by profit booking. Investors adopted a risk-averse approach. The Nifty slipped below the 24,700 level. Realty shares witnessed selling pressure for second consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 281.31 points or 0.35% to 80,441.94. The Nifty 50 index declined 76.20 points or 0.31% to 24,658.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.20%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,763 shares rose and 2,107 shares fell. A total of 186 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index dropped 1.70% to 867.75. The index fell 2.46% for the second consecutive trading session. Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.13%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.52%), Godrej Properties (down 2.48%), Sobha (down 1.66%), Lodha Developers (down 1.26%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.84%), DLF (down 0.69%), Raymond (down 0.28%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.26%) declined. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.90% to 11.17. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 24,748, at a premium of 89.75 points as compared with the spot at 24,658.25.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 60.6 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 46.2 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price. Stocks in Spotlight: Rajesh Power Services rose 0.07%. The company secured a turnkey contract worth Rs 61.53 crore from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL), Rajkot for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV MVCC in Porbandar Circle under the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana scheme. Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.13%. The companys subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, has entered into an exclusive licensing & supply agreement with Synthon BV for Ozanimod capsules, the generic version of Zeposia, in the US market.