S.A.L Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd, MIC Electronics Ltd, PVP Ventures Ltd and Surana Telecom and Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 September 2025.

S.A.L Steel Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 22.2 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15716 shares in the past one month.

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 406.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16170 shares in the past one month. MIC Electronics Ltd soared 18.22% to Rs 66.11. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.96 lakh shares in the past one month. PVP Ventures Ltd gained 16.40% to Rs 27.89. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35647 shares in the past one month.