IEX power market update for April'25

Electricity traded volumes rise 26% YoY basis to 10,584 MU

Indian Energy Exchange, India's premier electricity exchange, achieved monthly electricity traded volume of 10,584MU in April '25, marking a 26% increase on year-on-year basis. A total of 2.90 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month.

According to government data published in April '25, the country's energy consumption reached 147.5 BUs, increase of 2.2% compared to the previous year. On 25th April 2025, peak demand reached 235GW,surpassing the maximum peak demand of 224GW recorded in April 2024. Despite the increase in power demand, the average market clearing price in the Day Ahead Market during April'25 remained competitive at Rs. 5.20/unit, similar to last year, due to increased supply.

Looking ahead to FY'26, peak power demand is expected to exceed 270 GW. In response to this rising demand, the government has implemented necessary measures, including the mandatory operation of imported coal-based plants, gas-based plants, and better availability of coal. These measures will also enhance sell liquidity on the power exchanges.

ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, TERM- AHEAD & REAL-TIME MARKET

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) achieved 4,231 MU volume in April'25 as compared to 4,116 MU volume in April'24, an increase of 3% YoY.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM)volumeincreasedto3,893MUinApril25,from2,629 MUinApril'24, registering an increase of 48% YoY.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,639 MU in April'25 as compared to 1,276 MU volume in April'24, an increase of 28% YoY.

GREEN MARKET:GREEN DAY-AHEAD & GREENTERM-AHEAD MARKET

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 782 MU volume during April'25 as compared to 402 MU in April'24, registering an increase of 95 % YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for April'25 was Rs 4.07/unit.

RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET)

A total of 2.90 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 09th April'25 and 30th April'25, at a clearing price of Rs.300/REC and Rs. 350/REC respectively.

The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 14th May'25 and 28th May'25.

