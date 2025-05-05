Ampere Nexus wins award for 'Electric Scooter of the Year' for 2025

Greaves Electric Mobility's flagship family e-scooter, Ampere Nexus, has been awarded the Electric Scooter of the Year' title at the 2025 Bike India Awards. Priced affordably, the Nexus has been celebrated for redefining value, safety, and performance in the premium electric two-wheeler segment.

The Ampere Nexus is built on a safe and durable LFP battery platform, equipped with advanced features, and engineered for daily convenience as well as long-distance reliability. Notably, the Nexus completed a record-breaking ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, showcasing its endurance and road-readiness across India's diverse terrain. This recognition symbolizes excellence across form, function, safety, sustainability, and innovation-highlighting that our products are durable, usable, and adaptable across a wide range of industries and use cases.

Ampere Nexus also won the India Design Mark Award in November 2024 and has travelled 10,000+ kilometres in 45+ days on its journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

