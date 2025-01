IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 78.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.36% to Rs 1269.52 crore

Net profit of IFB Industries rose 78.17% to Rs 31.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 1269.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1160.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1269.521160.836.574.9879.8758.0842.1126.2831.0917.45

