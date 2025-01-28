Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal India Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Royal India Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 493.91% to Rs 58.56 crore

Net profit of Royal India Corporation reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 493.91% to Rs 58.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales58.569.86 494 OPM %2.80-7.51 -PBDT0.09-3.73 LP PBT0.09-3.74 LP NP0.09-3.74 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lynx Machinery & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

RBI governor flags rise in digital frauds, advises banks to establish robust and proactive systems

Retail digital payments in India see approximately 100-fold increase over 12 years

India and Oman and identify steps to further strengthen mutually beneficial business ties

INR slumps amid weak global sentiments

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story