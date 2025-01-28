Royal India Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 493.91% to Rs 58.56 croreNet profit of Royal India Corporation reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 493.91% to Rs 58.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales58.569.86 494 OPM %2.80-7.51 -PBDT0.09-3.73 LP PBT0.09-3.74 LP NP0.09-3.74 LP
