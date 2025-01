Motilal Oswal Financial Services standalone net profit declines 23.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.94% to Rs 1236.55 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services declined 23.62% to Rs 289.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 378.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 1236.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1114.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1236.551114.6145.6453.23393.76482.58369.36461.12289.39378.88

