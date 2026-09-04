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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd and Supreme Petrochem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2026.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd and Supreme Petrochem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2026.

IFCI Ltd soared 10.52% to Rs 106.01 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 148.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd spiked 7.85% to Rs 1157. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22076 shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd surged 7.80% to Rs 612. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd gained 7.37% to Rs 209.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd jumped 6.54% to Rs 773.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7523 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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