IIFL Securities consolidated net profit rises 90.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.30% to Rs 645.37 crore

Net profit of IIFL Securities rose 90.28% to Rs 205.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.30% to Rs 645.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 506.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.645.37506.9741.2731.41276.89155.75263.58139.51205.06107.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp