IIFL Securities consolidated net profit rises 90.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.30% to Rs 645.37 croreNet profit of IIFL Securities rose 90.28% to Rs 205.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.30% to Rs 645.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 506.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales645.37506.97 27 OPM %41.2731.41 -PBDT276.89155.75 78 PBT263.58139.51 89 NP205.06107.77 90
