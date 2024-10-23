Pet Plastics consolidated net profit declines 95.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 137.29% to Rs 2.80 crore

Net profit of Pet Plastics declined 95.65% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 137.29% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.801.18-2.14-8.470.010.210.010.210.010.23

