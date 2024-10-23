Prime Securities consolidated net profit rises 335.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 93.70% to Rs 29.83 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities rose 335.44% to Rs 17.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 93.70% to Rs 29.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.29.8315.4061.1131.5618.214.8417.904.5817.203.95

