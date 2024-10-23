Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prime Securities consolidated net profit rises 335.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 93.70% to Rs 29.83 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities rose 335.44% to Rs 17.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 93.70% to Rs 29.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.8315.40 94 OPM %61.1131.56 -PBDT18.214.84 276 PBT17.904.58 291 NP17.203.95 335

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

