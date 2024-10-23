Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Finance rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.210.2047.6235.000.100.070.100.070.100.07

