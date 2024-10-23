Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Finance rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.20 5 OPM %47.6235.00 -PBDT0.100.07 43 PBT0.100.07 43 NP0.100.07 43

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

