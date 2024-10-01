IIT Bombay partners with ABB to establish a electrical machines and drives lab on its campus

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has partnered with ABB India to establish a cuttiedge teaching laboratory for electrical machines and drives at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering on its campus. This partnership aims to provide undergraduate and postgraduate students with hands-on experience using modern industrial equipment and prepare undergraduate and post-graduate students for future roles in the fast-evolving energy and industrial sectors while promoting environmental sustainability.

The teaching lab will feature energy-efficient, mechanically coupled electrical machine sets, variable frequency drives (VFDs), and programmable logic controllers (PLCs), focusing on delivering practical training in electrical machines and drives. The laboratory will emulate various industrial applications, including those used in wind turbine generators and electric vehicle drivetrains, ensuring that students understand modern energy systems comprehensively. With support from ABB India, the lab will help foster the next generation of engineers, equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to innovate once they join the industry in the future sustainably.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp