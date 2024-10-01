IIT Bombay partners with ABB to establish a electrical machines and drives lab on its campus

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has partnered with ABB India to establish a cuttiedge teaching laboratory for electrical machines and drives at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering on its campus. This partnership aims to provide undergraduate and postgraduate students with hands-on experience using modern industrial equipment and prepare undergraduate and post-graduate students for future roles in the fast-evolving energy and industrial sectors while promoting environmental sustainability.
The teaching lab will feature energy-efficient, mechanically coupled electrical machine sets, variable frequency drives (VFDs), and programmable logic controllers (PLCs), focusing on delivering practical training in electrical machines and drives. The laboratory will emulate various industrial applications, including those used in wind turbine generators and electric vehicle drivetrains, ensuring that students understand modern energy systems comprehensively. With support from ABB India, the lab will help foster the next generation of engineers, equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to innovate once they join the industry in the future sustainably.
Previously, IIT Roorkee had partnered with ABB India for technical cooperation to construct an operational smart electricity distribution network and management system (SDNMS) on its campus. In partnership with the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) Chandigarh, ABB India set up a first-of-its-kind multi-physics digital simulation center in 2019. In addition, the company runs other up-skilling programs and engages with the youth to make them employable. In Faridabad, ABB India collaborated with Udayan Care to run a Community Information Technology and Skill Center. The center aims to support girls from economically disadvantaged families in becoming self-reliant by undertaking IT and vocational training. ABB India had also signed an MoU to refurbish the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) located in the Peenya Industrial Area, one of the oldest industrial areas in Bengaluru, under its CSR initiatives.
