SSWL posts nearly 10% fall in net turnover in Sept'24; sales volume drops by 8% YoY

Steel Strips Wheels said that it has achieved monthly net turnover of Rs 362.12 crore, which is lower by 9.89% as compared with the figure of Rs 401.88 crore recorded in September 2023.

The companys gross turnover fell by 9.35% to Rs 441.45 crore in September 2024 from Rs 486.99 crore in September 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In volume terms, the company recorded a de-growth of 8% in September 2024 over September 2023.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.