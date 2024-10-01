Granules India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 572.65, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.7% in last one year as compared to a 32% jump in NIFTY and a 51.41% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. Granules India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 572.65, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25777.65. The Sensex is at 84211.69, down 0.1%. Granules India Ltd has slipped around 16.26% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23281.2, down 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 580.55, up 3.06% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 60.7% in last one year as compared to a 32% jump in NIFTY and a 51.41% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 30.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News