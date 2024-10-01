Exide Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 512.3, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.04% in last one year as compared to a 32% jump in NIFTY and a 69.22% jump in the Nifty Auto index. Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 512.3, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25777.65. The Sensex is at 84211.69, down 0.1%. Exide Industries Ltd has gained around 4.44% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27027.2, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

