IKF Home Finance standalone net profit rises 42.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 35.31% to Rs 36.75 crore

Net profit of IKF Home Finance rose 42.15% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.31% to Rs 36.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.90% to Rs 23.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.40% to Rs 144.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.7527.16 35 144.3790.57 59 OPM %63.0258.51 -65.7658.14 - PBDT6.354.09 55 33.7715.15 123 PBT6.033.80 59 32.4914.38 126 NP3.712.61 42 23.6810.72 121

