IKF Home Finance standalone net profit rises 42.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.31% to Rs 36.75 crore

Net profit of IKF Home Finance rose 42.15% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.31% to Rs 36.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.90% to Rs 23.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.40% to Rs 144.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

