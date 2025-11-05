Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.60% to Rs 12.72 crore

Net loss of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.60% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.728.566.6016.590.571.63-0.110.96-0.070.79

