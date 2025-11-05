Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.04% to Rs 16.19 crore

Worldwide Aluminium reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 59.04% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.1910.180.06-4.910.01-0.120.01-0.120-0.12

