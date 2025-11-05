Voltaire Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net loss of Voltaire Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.170.04-47.06-175.00-0.010.22-0.010.22-0.010.21

