Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.16% to Rs 11.14 croreNet loss of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.16% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.78% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.37% to Rs 42.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content