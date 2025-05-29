Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 39.16% to Rs 11.14 crore

Net loss of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.16% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.78% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.37% to Rs 42.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.1418.31 -39 42.8056.59 -24 OPM %2.8715.02 -10.289.51 - PBDT-0.022.48 PL 3.705.19 -29 PBT-0.681.68 PL 1.061.98 -46 NP-0.701.27 PL 0.711.57 -55

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

