Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net loss of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.16% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.78% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.37% to Rs 42.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

11.1418.3142.8056.592.8715.0210.289.51-0.022.483.705.19-0.681.681.061.98-0.701.270.711.57

