Godawari Power sizzles after gas supply deal with GAIL

Godawari Power & Ispat spurted 6.24% to Rs 248.70 after the company signed a seven-year deal with GAIL for RLNG gas supply to its upcoming pellet plant.

Godawari Power has entered into an agreement with GAIL (India) on 10 December 2024 for supply of RLNG Gas for the company's upcoming pellet plant in the ordinary course of business for a period of seven years.

Godawari Power & Ispat is the flagship arm of Chhattisgarh-based Hira Group of Industries. The company has two captive iron ore mines, pellet plant and a vertically integrated steel plant in Raipur. The steel plant manufactures sponge iron, billets, MS rounds, HB wires, ferro alloys and pre-fab structures.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 38.05% to Rs 159.12 crore on 1.81% decrease in revenue to Rs 1,267.57 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

