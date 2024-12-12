Vedanta edges higher on fourth interim dividend proposal

Vedanta added 1.31% to Rs 520.85 after the company said that its board will meet on 16 December 2024 to consider a proposal for fourth interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2024-25.

In an exchange filling, the company has already fixed Tuesday, 24 December, 2024, as the 'record date' for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

The diversified metal company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 5,603 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 915 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 10% YoY to Rs 37,171 crore in Q2 FY25.

