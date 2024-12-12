Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India commissions 660 MW unit at Ghatampur TPP in Uttar Pradesh

NLC India commissions 660 MW unit at Ghatampur TPP in Uttar Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NLC India has commenced commercial operations of the first unit of its 3 x 660 MW Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant (GTPP) in Uttar Pradesh, developed through Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL), a joint venture with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL).

The first unit successfully completed its trial operation on 07 December 2024, and started commercial operations from 00:00 hours on 12 December 2024. This milestone represents NLCIL's first venture into supercritical power generation technology, a major leap in enhancing the company's energy portfolio.

Notably, this 660 MW capacity addition is significant as it marks the first fossil fuel-based Thermal Power Plant commissioned in India in this financial year.

With the commercial operation of the first 660 MW unit of the greenfield Ghatampur Thermal Power Station, the total installed power generation capacity of NLC India and its group companies has increased from 6,071 MW to 6,731 MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2024 out; here's how to check and download

Godawari Power & Ispat shares rally 8%, hits record on inking MoU with GAIL

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petitions on provisions of Places of Worship Act

Apple Intelligence: What's new in platform updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs

Vedanta board to declare 4th interim dividend on Dec 16; share price up 2%

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story