NLC India commissions 660 MW unit at Ghatampur TPP in Uttar Pradesh

NLC India has commenced commercial operations of the first unit of its 3 x 660 MW Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant (GTPP) in Uttar Pradesh, developed through Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL), a joint venture with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL).

The first unit successfully completed its trial operation on 07 December 2024, and started commercial operations from 00:00 hours on 12 December 2024. This milestone represents NLCIL's first venture into supercritical power generation technology, a major leap in enhancing the company's energy portfolio.

Notably, this 660 MW capacity addition is significant as it marks the first fossil fuel-based Thermal Power Plant commissioned in India in this financial year.

With the commercial operation of the first 660 MW unit of the greenfield Ghatampur Thermal Power Station, the total installed power generation capacity of NLC India and its group companies has increased from 6,071 MW to 6,731 MW.

