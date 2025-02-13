Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Income-tax Bill 2025 tabled in Parliament, no major tax policy changes to ensure continuity

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The Income-tax Bill, 2025 was tabled in Parliament today, marking a significant step toward simplifying the language and structure of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The simplification exercise was guided by three core principles: textual and structural simplification for improved clarity and coherence, no major tax policy changes to ensure continuity and certainty and no modifications of tax rates, preserving predictability for taxpayers.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

