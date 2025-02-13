Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 25.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.07% to Rs 146.55 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals declined 25.93% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.07% to Rs 146.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 146.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.146.55146.4516.1420.2531.9140.5228.6837.7120.7728.04

