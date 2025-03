Indef Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 26.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.72% to Rs 44.22 crore

Net profit of Indef Manufacturing rose 26.07% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.72% to Rs 44.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.44.2239.9417.0115.0710.739.519.408.437.065.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News