India and Germany look to strengthen cooperation in field of sustainable development and renewable energy

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has embarked on a three-day tour to Germany to strengthen Indias cooperation in the field of sustainable development and renewable energy. Union Minister Joshi will attend the Hamburg Sustainability Conference from 7th 8th October, 2024 and will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with Ministers of Germany, United Kingdom and other senior officials to boost cooperation in sustainable development, Green Hydrogen, low-cost finance and the whole of renewable energy value chain components. The Minister will also assert Indias position on green shipping and the role of green hydrogen to decarbonise the mobility sector in the conference. The visit will elevate India-Germany relations to create business opportunities and accelerate the expansion of renewable energy in India and worldwide. It will also underscore Indias commitment to sustainable development and renewable energy, fostering international partnerships to address global challenges.

