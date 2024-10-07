Info Edge billings climb 14% YoY in Q2 FY25

Info Edge (INDIA) announced that its standalone billings increased by 14.29% to Rs 650.3 crore in Q2 FY25 compared with Rs 569 crore in Q2 FY24.

The standalone billings for the recruitment solutions segment stood at Rs 492 crore (up 14.05% YoY) while the real estate segments (99acres) billings were at Rs 107.4 crore (up 16.49% YoY) and Rs 50.9 crore (up 12.11% YoY) came from other business segments.

Info Edge (India) is among the leading internet companies in India. The company runs leading internet businesses viz. Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. It has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.

