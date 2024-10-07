Info Edge billings climb 14% YoY in Q2 FY25

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Info Edge (INDIA) announced that its standalone billings increased by 14.29% to Rs 650.3 crore in Q2 FY25 compared with Rs 569 crore in Q2 FY24.

The standalone billings for the recruitment solutions segment stood at Rs 492 crore (up 14.05% YoY) while the real estate segments (99acres) billings were at Rs 107.4 crore (up 16.49% YoY) and Rs 50.9 crore (up 12.11% YoY) came from other business segments.

Info Edge (India) is among the leading internet companies in India. The company runs leading internet businesses viz. Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. It has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.

The company reported 16.2% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 232.29 crore on 9.35% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 638.90 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Info Edge (INDIA) slipped 2.90% to currently trade at Rs 7,960 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

