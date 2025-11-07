Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the September 2025 quarter

India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.91% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of India Cements Capital declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.91% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.991.15 -14 OPM %-7.078.70 -PBDT0.030.18 -83 PBT0.020.17 -88 NP0.020.13 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

K.P. Energy rises after Q2 PAT surges 44% YoY to Rs 36 cr; revenue jumps 51% on robust project execution

Nesco rises after Q2 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 119 cr; revenue up 25% on strong segmental growth

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story