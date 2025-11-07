India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.91% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of India Cements Capital declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.91% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.991.15-7.078.700.030.180.020.170.020.13

