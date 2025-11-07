Nifty November futures trade at premium

India VIX advanced 1.81% to 12.56.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,605, a premium of 112.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,492.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index declined 17.40 points or 0.07% to 25,492.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 1.18% to 12.56.

Bharti Airtel, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.