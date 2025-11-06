Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India VIX fell 1.91% to 12.41.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,637.20, a premium of 127.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,509.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index declined 87.95 points or 0.34% to 25,509.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 1.91% to 12.41.

Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India (SBI) and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Lupin Q2 PAT climbs 73% YoY to Rs 1,478 crore in FY26

Lumax Industries slides after Q2 PAT slips 2% QoQ to Rs 36 cr

Arisinfra Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.29 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story