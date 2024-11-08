Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India Cements slides after Q2 net loss widens to Rs 339 cr

India Cements slides after Q2 net loss widens to Rs 339 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
India Cements slipped 1.05% to Rs 356.45 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 339.13 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 85.54 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 18.39% YoY to Rs 1,031.80 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 132.23 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 102.95 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 223.24 crore during the quarter.

The companys total expenses slipped 3.80% YoY to Rs 1,322.98 crore in Q2 FY25. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 96.13 crore (down 3.99% YoY) while Finance costs stood at Rs 73.33 crore (up 21.42% YoY) during the period under review.

On half-year basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 267.82 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 159.12 crore recorded in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations dropped 23.78% YoY to Rs 2,058.56 crore posted in H1 FY25.

India Cements business of the company is of manufacturing and sale of cement and cement related products.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

