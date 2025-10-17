India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 38.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 20.18 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 38.87% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.1817.9175.4273.428.436.707.686.043.932.83

