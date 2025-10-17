Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Slips as Bad Loan Fears Resurface; Banking and Brokerage Stocks Lead Declines

Wall Street Slips as Bad Loan Fears Resurface; Banking and Brokerage Stocks Lead Declines

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

U.S. markets tumbled amid renewed loan concerns and weak manufacturing data, while gold stocks shone. Asian and European markets, however, posted gains as treasuries rallied and the 10 yr yield dipped below 4% for the first time since April.

The Dow slid 301.07 points (0.7%) to 45952.24, the S&P 500 declined 41.99 points (0.6%) to 6,629.07 and the Nasdaq fell 107.54 points (0.5%) to 22,562.54.

Wall Street stumbled as worries about bad loans resurfaced following the bankruptcies of auto-related firms First Brands and Tricolor Holdings. Regional banks like Zions Bancorp and Western Alliance saw sharp declines, while Jefferies also tumbled due to its exposure to First Brands.

Meanwhile, early optimism from Taiwan Semiconductors strong earnings faded as the chipmaker slipped 1.6% after hitting a record intraday high. Despite reporting surging profits and boosting its revenue forecast, the overall market mood dimmed further when the Philadelphia Feds manufacturing index plunged to -12.8 in October, signaling a steep contraction after last months surprise rebound.

Banking stocks substantially moved downwards, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 3.6%. Brokerage stocks were significantly weak, as reflected by the 1.9 loss posted by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index. Airline, energy and retail stocks too came under pressure as the day progressed while gold stocks continue to turn in a strong performance as the price of precious metal surged to new record highs.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.3% while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced by 0.9%. The major European markets also moved to the upside over the course of the session. The French CAC 40 Index surged by 1.4%, the German DAX Index rose by 0.4% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1%.

In the bond market, treasuries moved notably higher amid the weakness that emerged on Wall Street. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 7 bps to 3.97%, closing below 4% for the first time since early April.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index slips under 98 mark; US inflation in focus for fresh impetus

BSE SME Shlokka Dyes fades on listing, colours the market in muted shades

Rallis India gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 102 cr

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is flat on debut

Anupam Rasayan registers 87% YoY rise in Q2 PAT to Rs 57 crore

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story