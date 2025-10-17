Indices opens higher; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 25,600 level. IT, media and pharma shares declined, while auto and FMCG stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 66.57 points or 0.08% to 83,534.23. The Nifty 50 index rose 15.20 points or 0.06% to 25,601.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.11%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,649 shares rose and 1,340 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 997.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,076.20 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 October 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Wipro fell 4.04% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 2.53% to Rs 3,246.2 crore despite a 2.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 22,697.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. Infosys declined 1.16%. The company reported a 6.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,364 crore on a 5.2% increase in revenue to Rs 44,490 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises dropped 2.79% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 63.47% to Rs 76.5 crore on a 1.57% decline in total income to Rs 1,969.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25, hit by lower ad income despite higher subscription revenue. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.26% to 6.486 from the previous close of 6.484. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.7725 compared with its close of 87.9600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement shed 1.34% to Rs 131,578.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.20% to 98.17. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.88% to 3.940. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 9 cents or 0.15% to $60.97 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets opened weaker Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street as fears over the banking sector and trade tensions intensified. On the data front, Singapores non-oil domestic exports posted a sharp rebound in September, jumping 6.9% from a year earlier and reversing an 11.3% fall in August. In the U.S., shares of regional lenders plunged on Thursday amid fears of hidden loan losses. Zions Bancorporation dropped 13% after revealing a $50 million third-quarter loss tied to two loans from its California division, while Western Alliance Bancorporation fell 11% after filing a fraud lawsuit against Cantor Group V, LLC.